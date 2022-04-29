Details on First Thursday Night Football Game on Amazon

Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime will debut during Week 2 on September 15 with the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs.

(Note: TNF on Amazon begins Week 2 because NBC retained rights to the first Thursday game of the season.)

Amazon Prime will carry 15 Thursday Night Football games each season through 2032. In addition, Prime is trying to add a Black Friday game either in 2022 or 2023, to make up for not having the rights to a Thursday game on Thanksgiving — those games will remain with the broadcast networks.

During the drat on Thursday, Amazon also confirmed OutKick’s report that former NFL TE Tony Gonzalez would end up there. Prime Sports says Gonzalez will work the TNF studio show. Sources also told OutKick earlier this year that Amazon has an interest in signing Kay Adams, presumably to host the pregame and halftime show.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will broadcast each TNF game in the booth this season.

Though Chargers and Chiefs is a primetime worthy matchup, with two stars in Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes, there’s still question as to how strong of a package the NFL will give Amazon in year one. The NFL was always going to give Amazon a strong premiere, but then what?

On one hand, the NFL wants to impress Amazon. Tech companies are worth more money than television networks. It’s not even close.

On the other hand, Amazon Prime will not be able to draw the same number of viewers as NBC, CBS, Fox and ESPN/ABC can. Look at the reaction to MLB on AppleTV+: many sports fans over 50 don’t know how to stream. They don’t know what an Amazon Prime Video is. Hopefully, you do.

So will the NFL give Amazon matchups like Packers-Bucs, Packers-Cowboys, Chiefs-Bills, Bengals-Steelers knowing they’d lose — millions of — eyeballs?

Don’t expect too many Herbertsv.s Mahomes-scale matchups on Amazon Prime this year.