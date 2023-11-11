Amazon Book About Israel Was Delivered With Pro-Palestine Stickers All Over It

Videos by OutKick

A woman took to social media after receiving a book about Israel that was defaced with pro-Palestinian stickers.

Shira Goldman of Wisconsin posted photos of her recently delivered “Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth” book that she ordered last week from Amazon. The book, which is authored by Noa Tishby, has recently gained popularity since the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7th.

However, when Goldman received the book via Amazon – it was defaced with “Free Palestine” stickers throughout. Goldman, who is Jewish, was understandably both upset and also frightened as the rise in antisemitism across the country continues to become more prominent.

A book about Israel was delivered with Palestine stickers in it. (Courtesy: Shira Goldman / New York Post)

THERE HAS BEEN A RISE IN DEMONSTRATIONS AGAINST ISRAEL

After posting photos of the vandalized book on various Meta book club groups, an Amazon employee was able to trace back the order and identify the employee who placed the Pro-Palestine photos on it. That employee has since been fired, with the company explaining that because there was only one copy of the book at the local Amazon warehouse, that worker delivered the book.

“We take this very seriously and apologize to the impacted customer and author. We immediately launched an investigation into the defaced book, identified the person responsible, and that person no longer works at Amazon,” an Amazon spokesperson told the New York Post.

Honestly, I think that sometimes we just assume that when we order things on Amazon that they just miraculously get placed in a box and arrive on our doorstep, but the fact that someone went to the lengths to do what they did only has Goldman more worried.

In recent days there has been an influx of anti-Israel and pro-Palestine protests across the country including outside the White House and across New York City.