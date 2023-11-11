Pro-Palestinian Mob Unleashes Chaos In New York City, Tries To Break Into Grand Central Station

Videos by OutKick

A pro-Palestinian mob unleashed anarchy on the streets of New York City Friday night.

The massive mob gathered in NYC to protest Israel responding to the Hamas terrorist attack that left more than 1,400 people dead and hundreds kidnapped, and it didn’t take long for things to go off the rails.

Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan had to be shut down as the mob descended on it. Video shot by the New York Post’s Steven Vago shows the mob violently attempting to breach the building by kicking the doors after it was locked down.

Pro-Palestine mob unleashes chaos on New York City.

Another video shot by Vago shows members of the mob mocking a Jewish woman crying in fear at what she’s witnessing.

“Cry, b*tch! Cry,” a masked pro-Palestine mob member shouted at her as police watched. The fact the mob masks up to hide their identities as Jews show their faces in public, despite the incredible rising threats in America tells you everything you need to know.

Other members of the mob tore down American flags, burned Israeli flags and replaced them with Palestinian flags.

Fox News reported at least one person was arrested for climbing light polls and tearing down flags.

In one of the most shocking and horrifying moments of the night, a man dressed in a tuxedo walking with a woman, presumably his significant other, required massive police protection just to move as the mob accosted him and shouted at him.

The chaos and carnage unleashed Friday night is just the latest in a long string of troubling and disturbing incidents in America since the war between Israel and Hamas started.

A massive anti-Israel mob attempted to storm the gates of the White House last weekend, Jewish people have been living in fear across America, Jewish students have been targeted on college campuses and pro-Hamas/pro-Palestinian/anti-Israel mobs are growing more embolden by the day.

At the same time, gun sales are spiking across the nation, and people are on edge. It certainly feels like we’re speeding towards something terrible, and the actions Friday night in New York City are just further proof of that fact.

Pro-Palestinian protesters unleash chaos on New York City. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Everyone has a right to peacefully speak their mind. That’s what makes America great, but nobody has a right to terrorize people and communities with violence and threats. That must never be tolerated in a civilized society, and unfortunately, it’s becoming far too normal.