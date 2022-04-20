Amari Cooper Says Splitting With Cowboys Was Nothing Personal, Man

There was a time, and not long ago, when wide receiver Amari Cooper was considered a major force for the future of the Dallas Cowboys.

Today, though, he is a member of the Cleveland Browns — who sent a fifth-round draft pick to Dallas in March to land Cooper. It was pretty evident that Cooper wanted out. Probably why the Browns barely gave up anything to get him.

Of course, he said he had no real issues with the Cowboys. Quite the contrary.

“It’s not like I disliked being in Dallas — I actually loved being there,” Cooper said at his first press conference in Cleveland. “I wouldn’t say I just wanted to leave. But at the same time, it’s never personal, it’s just business and that’s part of the business of being in this league.

“Things like that happen all the time. Players get cut, players get traded. There’s no player in the league that’s still in the league from 30 years ago. So it all comes to an end at some point.”

The Browns don’t expect Cooper to last 30 years, but they are hoping he proves to be an immediate difference-maker while playing with new quarterback Deshaun Watson. Whenever Watson is eligible, that is.

For now, the Browns are actually focusing on the Baker Mayfield mess, as we relayed earlier. But Cooper is focusing on the Browns.

“With that said, I am excited about this new chapter and I embrace it,” he said. “I look forward to the future here.”

Cooper was still pretty good in Dallas, hauling in 68 passes for 865 yards with eight touchdowns last season.