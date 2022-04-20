Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski On Baker Mayfield: We’re Excited About The Guys Who Are Here

Now that the Cleveland Browns have star quarterback Deshaun Watson, their first order of offseason business remains figuring out what to about Baker Mayfield.

They want to trade him, that’s no secret. But rival teams have so far taken a pass. With the NFL Draft taking place a week from Thursday, the Browns are hoping against hope rival teams decide they want an experienced quarterback and change their minds about Mayfield.

For now, that seems to be the best the Browns can do.

Also for now, and highly likely the rest of forever, Mayfield did not show up to Cleveland’s voluntary workouts, which began earlier this week.

“I’d tell you that’s a unique situation. It’s fluid. And we’ll just continue to work through it as we go each day,” coach Kevin Stefanski told the media. “It’s a voluntary program. What we won’t do is we won’t say who’s here, who’s not here. It’s voluntary. The guys that show up, we’re excited that they’re here. We’re excited to work with them.”

Watch Coach Stefanski speak LIVE with the media https://t.co/IUnLsik56w — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 20, 2022

Clearly, Mayfield wants to be moved at least as much as the Browns want to move him. Maturity has never been Mayfield’s strong suit, and he recently went on a podcast and said he feels disrespected by the Browns. He didn’t really offer any details on why, and Stefanski didn’t want to get into it either.

“I’m not going to get into the specifics of those types of things,” Stefanski said. “Again, it really is a unique situation and we’ll just work through it.”

The more this drags on, the worse it gets for the Browns. At this point, they need to settle for whatever they can get for Mayfield. The fact he still represents the franchise is a problem.

They know it, Mayfield knows it, the rest of the league knows it. It’s not just a unique situation. It’s a bad situation.