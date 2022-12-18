Ex-NBA Star Amar’e Stoudemire Arrested For Allegedly Punching, Slapping Daughter

Former NBA player Amre’e Stoudemire has been arrested in Miami on a misdemeanor battery charge after allegedly striking one of his daughters.

News of the incident surfaced on Twitter on Sunday morning when it was tweeted out by Miami sports radio host Andy Slater.

More: Stoudemire allegedly punched his daughter in the jaw and slapped her several times after “giving attitude,” according to a law-enforcement source.



Police say they saw blood stains.



This information was later corroborated by the Miami Herald which obtained a copy of the arrest report.

According to the report, Stoudemire was arrested at his condominium on Brickell Key. The 6-foot-10, 255-pound ex-NBA player is accused of punching his daughter in the jaw and slapping her to the point of drawing blood.

“I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the report reads, per the Miami Herald. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.”

Stoudemire has two daughters ages 17 and 14, but it doesn’t specify which one is the alleged victim.

The Arrest Report Paints A Disturbing Image

The report states that one of the daughters was in the condo around 8PM when her grandmother called for her. That daughter responded by saying “what?” according to the report, but Stoudemire allegedly accused her of having an attitude.

The report says that went the daughter denied having an attitude, Stoudemire accused her of talking back and then hit her.

Police responded to Stoudemire’s condo at around 10PM on Saturday after receiving a call from Stoudemire’s ex-wife, Alexis. She called the police after her daughter messaged her for help along with a photo of her injuries.

Stoudemire himself told police that his daughter had called her mother “because she was sad” and that she “was sad because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.”

Stoudemire played 14 seasons in the NBA, mostly with the Phoenix Suns. He also spent time with the Knicks, Mavericks, and Heat before wrapping up his NBA career after the 2015-16 season. After that, he spent some time playing overseas in Israel and China.

Stoudemire’s bond was set at $1,500 and he received a stay-away order because of the incident. He is set to be arraigned on January 17.

