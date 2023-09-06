Allen Vs. Rodgers Is Monday Night Billing But Bills QB Thinking About More Pressing Problem

Videos by OutKick

The game will be played in Broadway’s shadow (sort of) so it’s understandable the marquee for the Buffalo Bills game against the New York Jets Monday night will light the names of Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers.

Allen vs. Rodgers!

That’s the show.

Except for Allen that’s not really what this game is about. For the Bills quarterback, this production is more about him against a very good defense.

A defense that believes it can be generational.

A defense that has given him fits in the recent past.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills takes the field prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Bills’ Allen Thinking About Jets Defense

“Yeah, I mean, they’re a pretty good group,” Allen said Wednesday. “Really good group for that matter. They got rushers that have motors. They sub those guys in and out, so they’re fresh.

“Their [defensive backs] are smart. I know [Sauce Gardner] is a great player. He gets a lot of credit. I know [D.J. Reed] is also pretty dang good. So, yeah, they’ve game-planned for us pretty well the last couple of times we’ve played them. You know, and we’ll have our hands full Monday night.”

Allen is obviously one the NFL’s best quarterbacks. He threw 35 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions last season. The 35 TDs tied him with Joe Burrow for the second-most in the league.

But in two games against the Jets, Allen managed only one TD pass. And he threw two interceptions.

Allen also completed under 60 percent of his passes in both games. He threw for 147 yards in the second meeting — and that was a season-low mark.

Not great.

D.J. Reed #4 of the New York Jets reacts before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Jets Defense Thinks It Can Be Great

Last season the Jets were very good on defense. They ranked fourth in the league, allowing only 18.6 points per game. This year they think they’re better.

Perhaps historically so.

“I think we have the potential to be the best defense in the NFL,” Reed said earlier this week. “Honestly, I think we can be historical. Not just the best defense in the league, but we can have a historical defense like the ’85-’86 Bears, like the [Seattle’s Legion of Boom ] in 2013.

“I think we can be that dominant if we put all the things together, if we focus on the now and be deliberate and everyone plays up to their potential. I think the sky’s the limit for us.”

Allen obviously is looking to be more victor than victim Monday night. That will require he play differently than he did last year.

Well, Maybe A Little Allen Vs. Rodgers

“I boils down to [not making] some really dumb decisions on my part and making sure I’m trusting the 10 guys around me and not putting the ball in harms way at the end of the day,” Allen said.

Once all that is settled and if Allen finds his footing against a fine defense then the Bills quarterback can think about that marquee thing. Then he can think about Rodgers, his offseason golfing frenemy.

“I’m sure we’ll talk before the game,” Allen said. “I’m such a big fan of his game and I have been for a very long time. I grew up watching him and wanting to be like him on the football field … It’s crazy.”

