Josh Allen Calls Out Aaron Rodgers For ‘Cheating’ In Pro-Am Golf Tournament

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen recently had some playfully harsh words for Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In February, Rodgers and pro golfer Ben Silverman took home the Pebble Beach Pro-Am title, beating Allen and his partner by four strokes. And Allen has a pretty clear idea of how Rodgers was able to take home the win.

“He did [cheat],” Allen said Wednesday on the Pardon My Take podcast. “I love Aaron, but he did. Not just me, [he sandbagged] the world. He may have gotten just seven or eight strokes too many at Pebble Beach. Or nine. Not from me, that’s what other sources are saying. I’m not saying that.”

PFT Commentator from Barstool responded, “I think Aaron Rodgers should be in jail,” to which Allen responded, “I will say a lot of the golfers maybe thought that too.”

Even back in February, tour player Keith Mitchell called out Rodgers for sandbagging his way to victory.

“I think Josh and I won,” Mitchell said. “Aaron Rodgers doesn’t count. His handicap was crap.”

As for Rodgers, he admitted taking home the pro-am title was a big career accomplishment.

“This is a pretty big deal for me,” Rodgers said after winning. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it.”

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers are interviewed during the continuation of the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 5, 2023 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers Already Creating Some AFC East Drama

Allen’s already been open with Rodgers about the cheating accusations, which Aaron acknowledged at the time.

“Josh Allen was telling me there’s going to be an asterisk by this win because there [were] only three rounds,” Rodgers continued. “But I think our names are going to be up there for a long time.”

Given the importance these two clearly placed on the Pro-Am, it’ll be fascinating to see what their stated handicaps look like at next year’s event. Most golfers are familiar with tournaments including some, shall we say, questionable score indexes. And when highly competitive professional athletes see an opportunity to pad their advantages, it’s not surprising that they often take it.

Allen’s golf-related ribbing is clearly good natured fun, but that’ll end shortly when the two superstars face off as division rivals in Week 1.

Much to Rodgers’ chagrin, there’s no handicap padding available in football.