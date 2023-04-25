Videos by OutKick

Allen Robinson’s time with the Rams did not go as either side had hoped. It was a total flop.

Robinson signed a three-year deal with Los Angeles during the 2022 offseason worth $15 million per season. The move was supposed to give Matthew Stafford an additional weapon at receiver.

Instead, Robinson had career-lows in most statistical categories (he only played 10 of 12 games) and caught just three touchdowns all year. His first and only year with the Rams was a huge disappointment for both parties.

Los Angeles decided to move on from Robinson and flipped him to Pittsburgh for next-to-nothing earlier this month. The clean break was necessary after the team was unable to get the production that it wanted from the 29-year-old pass-catcher, but its compensatory package was less-than ideal.

Now, set to play his 30th year of life with the Steelers, Robinson is hopeful that he can return to form. His last season with the Bears, before signing with the Rams, was also disappointing but he combined for more than 2,300 receiving yards in 2019 and 2020.

Allen Robinson is keeping a positive outlook!

I feel like I have a lot of football left in me. My route-running ability, being able to get active in the red zone and things like that, I felt good about last year. — Allen Robinson

He has a new start in the AFC North and looks forward to getting into a system that sets him up for success. Robinson seems displeased with his role in Los Angeles and channeled his inner Patrick Beverley to explain his frustration.

If you’re a fork, you don’t want to be used as a spoon the majority of the time. — Allen Robinson

Robinson’s role with Pittsburgh is unclear, but he will slot third on the depth chart behind a young core group of Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. He won’t be expected to produce as WR1, but it sounds like he is looking forward to finding his place in the offense.

Or, at the very least, Robinson is excited be out of Sean McVay’s system!