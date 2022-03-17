Super Bowl Champion Rams Land Allen Robinson

Standout wide receiver Allen Robinson was supposedly considering a return to the Chicago Bears, but he apparently found the Super Bowl champions to be a better option.

According to Jordan Schultz of the Pull-Up Pod, Robinson has agreed to a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams. Schultz cited Robinson’s agents as sources, so you can be sure it is a done deal.

Breaking: #Rams are signing FA Allen Robinson to a 3-year deal, per his agents @bparker and Roosevelt Barnes. The Pro Bowler is still just 28 and has consistently been one of the most productive WRs in the NFL throughout his career. 💰💰💰 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 17, 2022

Robinson, 28, should help replace the loss of Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered a second torn ACL shortly after catching a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl. Beckham is expected to return to LA, but whether he can play next season is very much a mystery. Whether he will even be all that effective once he does is also up for considerable debate.

A talent such as Robinson will undoubtedly help alleviate some of those concerns. In that sense, this is just a case of the football rich getting even richer.

“Despite playing with underwhelming quarterbacks throughout most – if not all – of that span, he has established himself as one of the league’s most productive possession receivers,” wrote Adam La Rose of Pro Football Rumors. “He has three 1,000 yard seasons to his name.”