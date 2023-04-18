From Prized Free Agent To Dumped For Bag Of Balls, Allen Robinson Had A Tough Year

Videos by OutKick

We all know the feeling. You buy that expensive piece of workout equipment because “this time it’s gonna work.” Then you use it for a few weeks, maybe a few months. Eventually, it becomes a really expensive clothes hanger. Then you sell it for whatever you can get. That pretty much sums up Allen Robinson’s tenure with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams signed Robinson last offseason to a three-year deal worth $15 million per season. On Tuesday, they traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers for almost nothing.

Robinson had a terrible 2021 with the Chicago Bears (just 410 yards), but he was still only 28 years old. Plus, prior to that season Robinson had nearly 2,400 yards receiving combined between 2019 and 2020.

So, the Rams bet that the 2019, 2020 Robinson was due for a return. Except, it didn’t happen. No, Robinson had the worst season of his career — other than 2017 when he only played one game.

He played 10 games in 2022, but recorded just 339 yards on 33 catches.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson had a tough season with the Rams and now he’s off to Pittsburgh. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

And suddenly, “just 28 years old” is now “almost 30.” See, that’s how it works. When the Rams signed him to the nearly $50 million contract, they bet on Robinson still being young.

“He can regain that form!” The Rams, probably.

But now, Robinson hasn’t had a productive NFL season since 2020 when he recorded over 100 receptions for 1,250 yards. When he was 27. He turns 30 in August before the NFL season begins.

Like that exercise bike that seemed like such a good idea, Robinson became an expensive clothes hanger. So, the Rams dumped him for whatever they could get. And that “whatever” wasn’t much.

Full terms: The #Rams send Allen Robinson and a 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 251) to the #Steelers for a 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 234).



Pittsburgh picks up $5 million of Robinson's 2023 compensation, with L.A. paying the other $10.25M. https://t.co/eJpSdRZkp1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2023

The Rams moved up 17 spots in the 7th round (they didn’t even add an extra draft pick) and they still have to pay 2/3 of his 2023 salary.

Ouch.