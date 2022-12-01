Alleged Cheating ‘GMA’ Cocksman T.J. Holmes Sounds Like A Real Scumbag For How He Treated His Wife

From the sound of things, “GMA” host T.J. Holmes had been trying to get his wife to leave him for years before he went ahead and had an alleged affair with his co-host Amy Robach, who is also married.

In 2020, the big swinging dick of daytime news shows wrote about how surprised he was that his wife didn’t “walk her fine ass out the doooooooor” over his antics over the years. “If she puts up with me another 10 days, I’d be grateful,” he added.

‘GMA’ co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were allegedly having an affair while T.J.’s wife, Marilee Fiebig (inset), was at home raising their daughter. / Getty Images

Bold call, Holmes.

According to multiple media reports that surfaced this week, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, have been having an affair that started in London during ABC’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s Golden Jubilee and escalated to ass-slapping during an Upstate New York cabin retreat that was caught on video.

“10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me,” Holmes wrote in his sweet 2020 Facebook message. “And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years. That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic,” he continued. “I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor.”

I mean, there are ways of leaving behind evidence of being an alleged scumbag, and then there’s a digital trail that includes this Facebook message hinting at total scumbag behavior.

Holmes, you can’t be serious, dawg.

Oh, he’s serious. Let’s see this in his own words.

Now, we don’t know if Holmes and his wife were having issues before he started playing grab ass with Robach, but we do know that the normally bubbly GMA co-hosts have killed their Instagram accounts and have gone dark.

But Thursday afternoon, the couple arrived at ABC headquarters as a couple and they’re reportedly “totally fine to go on air” together.

Boom, it’s a ratings win for Disney, America’s top family destination…if you still have a family.

Here’s a tweet from 2014 that seems to give us some insight to this alleged low-down dirty dawg’s past transgressions:

Lmao RT @mschris21: TJ Holmes’ wife changed her twitter handle from @ mrstjholmes to her real name … Oh😒 — John Wilson (@JohnWilson) January 11, 2014

And here’s Wendy Williams investigating this situation…is this guy insane?