Alleged Attacker In Las Vegas Stabbing Should Have Been In Jail Or Deported Due To Domestic Violence Charge Never Prosecuted: Report

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the man accused of stabbing eight people — killing two of them — in Las Vegas, should have already been in jail.

Yoni Barrios, a 32-year-old Guatemalan immigrant who was in the United States illegally, allegedly committed domestic violence in 2019 but was never convicted because of soft-on-crime policies in Los Angeles.

According to The Daily Mail, Barrios was “charged in 2019 with criminal domestic violence by Los Angeles district attorney Jackie Lacey, who has since stepped down. Had he been convicted, Barrios would likely have been imprisoned and deported. But Lacey failed to bring the case to court in time, and after 90 days the judge was forced to dismiss the case under California speedy trial laws. Barrios was also prosecuted for driving dangerously and without a license in Riverside, California in 2016.”

Mugshot of Yoni Barrios, the alleged attacker in a Las Vegas stabbing that killed two people and injured six other. Barrios was in the US illegally and had prior criminal record. (Photo by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images)

Rampant crime in California and across many Democrat run U.S. cities has been the subject of much discussion lately, and this provides another example of what can happen in liberal locales that take a relaxed view on criminality.

Just search “crime” here on OutKick and you’ll see story after story, nearly all of them emanating from somewhere in California, or other left-wing havens like Seattle, Minneapolis and New York City.

Had the LA DA followed through with her prosecution of Barrios, he likely would have been in jail, or possibly deported.

According to the United States Law Revision Counsel, “Any alien who at any time after admission is convicted of a crime of domestic violence, a crime of stalking, or a crime of child abuse, child neglect, or child abandonment is deportable.”

The fact that this senseless crime should have been prevented makes it that much worse for the victims and their families. And, quite frankly, for all law-abiding and legal citizens of this country.