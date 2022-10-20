The Preview For ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Is Harrowing

Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” looks like it will be a chilling experience.

The streaming giant is releasing a film based on the legendary book of the same name about WWI, and if the trailer is any sign of things to come, it’s going to be a film that leaves viewers shocked and in awe.

Buckle up and give the preview a watch below. It’s going to shake you to your core.

If the preview for the film based on the book from Erich Maria Remarque is so unsettling, I can only imagine what the whole movie will be like.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” is one of the most famous stories ever written about war, and it’s withstood the test of time.

Netflix drops jarring trailer for "All Quiet on the Western Front." The movie premieres on Netflix October 28, and focuses on WWI.

It’s a perfect (fictional) story to showcase how brutal and awful war can be. WWI was a war of annihilation. Thousands of people would die for just a few yards of land. It was unlike anything the world had ever seen before, and outside of WWII, nothing has ever seen a similar level of destruction.

Now, Netflix will bring the iconic story that originated all the way back in 1929. For those of us who enjoy war films, it definitely looks like this one will be worth checking out.

We might just have to go into it knowing the movie will be dark as all hell.

You can catch “All Quiet on the Western Front” starting October 28 on Netflix. There’s no doubt I’ll be giving it a watch, even if it’s rattling.