‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ Is The Feel-Good Movie America Needs

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is the perfect movie for Americans to dive into.

The movie with Zac Efron and Russell Crowe tells the incredibly true story of John “Chick” Donohue sneaking into Vietnam at the height of the war to hand out beers to the boys.

While it might be hard to believe, it’s a true story. In 1968, Donohue left New York on a ship bound for Vietnam and successfully managed to maneuver through the country handing out beer to a few of his neighborhood friends.

Now, Apple brought Donohue’s story to life with Efron leading the way as Donohue.

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is a true story you’ve probably never heard before.

While I have no doubt Hollywood took some creative liberties with the 100% true story and what we see in the film, the entire experience is awesome. More than anything, it’s the exact kind of movie America needs right now.

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” makes you damn proud to be an American. From start to finish, it’s impossible to not feel good watching Donohue’s story unfold.

Nowadays, hating America seems like the fashionable thing to do. You can’t watch the news or hop on social media without hearing people just trash the hell out of the USA.

Ignorant individuals, who seem to be very loud, act like America is the worst place on the planet. That’s not true, and should be pushed back on. It’s why “Top Gun: Maverick” was such a hit. It’s why I started American Joyride. People are craving any reason to feel good about the USA.

People want stories that inspire. We don’t want to be lectured.

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” does an outstanding job of not getting preachy or political. The film does shine a light on the protests surrounding the Vietnam War, but it doesn’t preach to the viewer about how you should be against the war. It lays out the general feelings people had in support of the war or against the conflict, and lets the viewer take it from there. The film doesn’t treat people like they’re not smart enough to make their own decisions.

War is hell, confusing and people have different opinions. All that info is presented for what it is with Donohue undergoing his own transformation. It just doesn’t force the viewer to believe there’s only one stance that’s correct.

In fact, the only message pushed by the film is how soldiers need support, no matter what your thoughts on war. The men in Vietnam desperately wanted to know the people back home had their backs, and that’s in large part what motivated Donohue’s beer run.

He wanted to let his buddies know everyone back in the New York neighborhood was thinking about them and supporting them. At its core, it’s a story about friendship withstanding the worst of times.

It’s a story about going to any length to make sure your buddies are okay and have high morale, no matter what circumstances they might be in.

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” also does a nice job of not romanticizing combat and war. There’s nothing glamorous about your buddies dying, and the film with Zac Efron doesn’t pretend bullets flying past your head is like a video game.

Americans crave great content that inspires us and brings people together.

Now more than ever, America needs a beer. Just like the guys in Vietnam needed a beer when Donohue snuck into the country.

The film is funny, heartwarming, inspiring and above all else, it’s patriotic. As “Top Gun” proved, people want a reason to love the USA. “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” gives people exactly that, and it might even have you cracking open a few cold ones along the way.