‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Is Outstanding, But Very Troubling

“All Quiet on the Western Front” is an incredible film, but it’s definitely not easy to sit through.

The WWI Netflix remake is based on the legendary book of the same name from Erich Maria Remarque. Viewers follow a young German named Paul and his friends as they enlist in the army to defend the Kaiser and the homeland.

They’re sold a message of honor and glory, but quickly find out neither exist on the western front. In fact, all that awaits them all is death and horror in the trenches and in “No Man’s Land.”

“All Quiet On The Western Front” is a very powerful movie. (Credit: Netflix)

“All Quiet on the Western Front” will be remembered as a great military hit.

I’m a huge fan of war movies and military content in general. That’s why I do a podcast – “American Joyride” – dedicated to sharing the stories of war heroes.

However, even I found myself struggling to watch the incredibly violent film at times. It’s incredibly difficult to sit through at certain points.

“All Quiet On The Western Front” is an incredibly violent and raw look at WWI. (Credit: Netflix)

Without spoiling anything, the amount of death and carnage showcased is downright appalling, and the fact it’s so realistic really brings it home.

There’s nothing cool, glorious or fun about “All Quiet on the Western Front.” The viewer watches young men get slaughtered pretty much from the moment they arrive on the frontlines. Just as the soldiers learn the horror of the situation, the viewer also quickly realizes there’s not going to be any happy endings.

“All Quiet On The Western Front” will be remembered as a classic war movie. (Credit: Netflix)

Having said all that, it’s one of the best movies I’ve seen over the past several years. The WWI film grabs you and doesn’t let go.

It’s incredibly dark, depressing and sad. Yet, you can’t help but completely dive into the WWI experience.

“All Quiet On The Western Front” is extremely violent and bloody. (Credit: Netflix)

If you enjoy war movies, I can’t recommend “All Quiet on the Western Front” enough. It’s outstanding, but definitely don’t let your kids anywhere near the TV when it’s playing. It’s far too rough for someone who isn’t mature to experience. For those of you who have already seen it, let me know your thoughts in the comments.