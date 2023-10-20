Alix Earle Thought A Mechanical Bull Had Given Her An STD

Videos by OutKick

TikTok star Alix Earle decided to take the listeners of her podcast Hot Mess with Alix Earle to a University of Miami tailgate for alumni weekend. The graduate, and Dolphins WAG, also decided to share a story about the time she thought a mechanical bull had given her an STD.

After hitting the alumni weekend tailgate a tiny bit too hard, the 22-year-old brought up the tailgate story that she thinks about more than any other. It was her freshman year at the U and there was a mechanical bull at the tailgate party she was attending.

Alix Earle attends the Rolling Stone Super Bowl Party at The Clayton House in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Alix couldn’t resist the temptation to hop on the bull for a few rides. As she pointed out they’re a lot of fun and drunk girls eat up that kind of fun at tailgates.

“I’m in my skirt, I’m flying around, I had my little game day outfit on,” she said. “I rode that bull not once, not twice, probably like 20 times that day thinking it was just like, the coolest thing anyone’s ever seen.”

The tailgate wraps up, she hit Chipotle, per her normal tailgate routine, then heads to bed to sleep it all off. So far there’s nothing out of the ordinary and nothing leaving her to believe that she’s contracted an STD.

That all changes the next day when she hits the communal showers. She goes to shave her legs and notices that they’re covered in bumps. Her first thought, she got an STD from a dirty mechanical bull.

Take It Easy On The Mechanical Bull At Tailgates

That seems unlikely, although there’s a perfectly good reason Alix’s mind went straight to STD. According to the influencer, a co-worker of hers in high school told her that someone she knew once got an STD from a mechanical bull at a bar.

“One job I had when I was in high school, the girl there told me that this girl she knew went to a bar, she rode a mechanical bull, she had shorts on and she got like, an STD situation all over her legs,” she explained.

So armed with that reliable information, Alix immediately thought, “Oh my god, I have the bull riding STD.”

Naturally, with the realization that she had just contracted the bull riding STD, she freaked out and went to her nursing major friend’s room for a quick college medical evaluation.

Long story short, it turned out she didn’t have an STD. Fortunately all she had was a classic case of “bull burn from the tailgate.” This scare didn’t end her mechanical bull riding days either.

In fact, earlier this year Alix was back on one during a trip to Nashville.

Even though this didn’t turn out to be an STD, that one co-worker of hers knew a girl – so be careful. Also, maybe hit the mechanical bull in moderation, bull burn doesn’t sound like a lot of fun.