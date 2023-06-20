Former UFC Fighter Alistair Overeem Is 100% Unrecognizable After Weight Loss

Videos by OutKick

Former UFC athlete Alistair Overeem looks like a completely different person these days.

Overeem compiled a 47-19-1 record in the MMA world before leaving the UFC and pivoting to kickboxing. He’s currently serving a year-long suspension from kickboxing after testing positive for banned substances.

Well, Overeem doesn’t seem overly interested in keeping the weight packed on while suspended. A viral Twitter photo shared by @Beyond_Kick shows the former UFC fighter’s current look, and he has lost a staggering amount of weight.

Alistair Overeem is looking slim!



The Dutch legend met up with RIZIN CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara last weekend. He's currently serving a suspension but is rumored to return for the GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix in December, with $500,000 on the line. pic.twitter.com/BFX39fFOZH — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) June 19, 2023

Alistair Overeem is unrecognizable after leaving the UFC.

For comparison, the photo below is what Overeem looked like during his days fighting for Dana White in the UFC.

His current look couldn’t be more different. ESPN has his old UFC weight at 255 pounds. I’d say he looks much closer to the 210 range right now. That’s a significant weight loss.

Alistair Overeem looks very different after losing a bunch of weight. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Athletes losing weight when they step away from sports isn’t a new thing. It happens all the time, especially with bigger men.

One of the all-time best examples is legendary Cleveland Browns lineman Joe Thomas. Thomas looks like a totally different human after retiring from the NFL.

The standout football player looks significantly more in shape and healthier now than he did while being paid to be a professional athlete.

Use the Retweet button as a round of applause for @joethomas73 incredible transformation. pic.twitter.com/JkquDuRRN4 — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) March 17, 2019

Will Overeem pack some muscle back on once he returns to kickboxing? Perhaps, or perhaps he’ll stick with his new form. Either way, the man clearly lost a ton of weight and that’s something that should always be applauded. It’s never a bad thing when someone gets healthier.