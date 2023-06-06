Videos by OutKick

Outside of his facial features, Russell Okung is virtually unrecognizable in retirement compared to when he was playing offensive line in the NFL. The former No. 6 overall draft pick, two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion lost 102 pounds since retiring in 2020.

(Photos via Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images/Russell Okung)

It is common for former offensive linemen to drop a lot of weight after retiring. Okung’s transformation was/is unlike the rest.

It wasn’t easy and Okung is often asked how he was able to lose more than one third of his bodyweight. He provided that answer on Monday night.

Answer: I fasted for 40 days with nothing but water. Yes, you read right!



The experience was so rich and rewarding that I’m going to do it again… pic.twitter.com/V2Fg5RsPvm — OKUNG 🕊️ (@RussellOkung) June 6, 2023

At one point, Okung did not eat for 40 days.

Yes, you read that number correctly. 40 days. No food. Only water.

Russell Okung fasted with only water for more than a month.

Okung acknowledged that the 40-day water fast is not for everyone, but credited the impressive feat with helping him to reset both mentally and spiritually.

Fasting isn’t just about weight loss. It’s about regeneration, healing & self-discovery. In quieting my physical hunger, I unlocked mental clarity and spiritual revelation. A total reset. — Russell Okung

Even though the first time through was largely about weight loss, Okung said that he is going to do it again at a later date because it was so rewarding.

As an elite athlete, I was always told to eat big, stay strong. I never questioned it. But breaking away, embracing fasting, it changed everything. I’m not just lighter in weight; I’m lighter in spirit […] The benefits are profound. Clearer skin, better digestion, improved mental focus, even my joint pain has decreased. My journey hasn’t been just about shedding pounds; it’s also about shedding old habits and old ways of thinking. Fasting opened a door to a healthier, happier me. It gave me control back. — Russell Okung

Today, Okung says that he stands before you “changed, empowered and inspired.” He added that, in any difficult journey, the first day is always the hardest.

Okung’s transformation was incredible before. Now, in knowing the backstory, it is even more so!

To follow along with Okung’s next journey, he has set up his own website.