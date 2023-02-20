Alison Brie Running Naked Through A Hotel To Calm Dave Franco’s Nerves Is True Love

Videos by OutKick

Need a goal for 2023? Find a girl who loves you like Alison Brie loves husband Dave Franco.

What does that mean, you ask? Well, get you a lady willing to run completely naked through a hotel to calm your nerves ahead of a big movie premiere.

High bar, but you still have plenty of time left in the calendar year.

Naked Alison Brie strips naked for Dave Franco

That, fellas, is what marriage is all about. It’s not that hard, not that complicated. If you find someone willing to streak through a hotel just to make you laugh, you’re set.

Seriously, that’s all you need in life. Was this a stunt to promote Franco’s new Amazon Prime movie, Somebody I Used To Know – which, by the way, was an absolute banger of a song back in like 2010.

Perhaps. Very well could have been.

But that’s fine by me. The point still remains that Alison Brie loves her husband and will bare it all for the world to see to help his career.

And, apparently, do it for three laps around the entire floor. Impressive.

PS: ZERO percent chance I’m watching this movie. I couldn’t even make it through the first minute of this trailer. Not my lane. Best wishes though, Alison and Dave!