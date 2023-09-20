Alisha Lehmann Turns Up The Heat With A Calendar Teaser That Features The Swiss Soccer Player In A Bodysuit & Heels

Videos by OutKick

Don’t look now, but Alisha Lehmann has done it again. The 24-year-old Swiss soccer player, whose social media following is now approaching 25 million across TikTok and Instagram, is back with another calendar.

I know what you’re thinking, the days of Instagram models dropping calendars has passed us by. For the most part that is the case, but there are still a few out there keeping the calendar business alive and Alisha is one of them.

Alisha Lehmann of Switzerland poses during the official FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Lars Baron – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The Aston Villa forward put together a 2023 calendar that cost her a relationship at the end of last year with midfielder Douglas Luiz, a member of the Aston Villa men’s team. Since that relationship came to an end she hasn’t looked back.

The calendar was a success, she’s grown her social media to unreal levels, and has landed several brand deals. One of those brand deals was with the KSI and Logan Paul owned sports drink Prime, which she recently became the brand’s first female ambassador.

Alisha’s 2024 calendar announcement came earlier this week as she prepares for another season with Aston Villa. The teaser features her in a black bodysuit and heels. She captioned the post, “Back for 2024… The Official Alisha Lehmann Calendar Available to pre-order now! Link in my bio.”

Alisha Lehmann’s Making All The Right Moves

Choosing the calendar photo shoot over her relationship with a jealous boyfriend because he didn’t think she should be showing off her sexy side was clearly the right call on her part.

Alisha ran the risk of the photo shoot ending her relationship then failing to deliver. That quite obviously didn’t happen. It was a risk that she calculated correctly and worked out brilliantly.

So it only makes sense that she’s planning to run things back in 2024. Why not? Keep doing it until fans get tired of it.

The calendar thrown into the mix of bikini and soccer content isn’t a formula that her growing following are likely to tire of anytime soon.