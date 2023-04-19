Alex Verdugo Can’t Stop Dropping F-Bombs After Red Sox Walk-Off

Videos by OutKick

Alex Verdugo hit one of the wilder walk-offs you’ll ever see Tuesday night, and the Red Sox outfielder refused to let the FCC dampen his mood.

Verdugo dropped not one, but two F-Bombs during his celebratory post-game interview with NESN, catching himself both times just a hair too late.

Alex Verdugo was born to play in Boston. pic.twitter.com/dOiiU7jda5 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 19, 2023

Red Sox beat Twins in wild fashion and Alex Verdugo was PUMPED

Legend. Instant legend.

The Red Sox are pretty terrible this year, ownership stopped caring years ago, and GM Chaim Bloom is a loser. That being said, Alex Verdugo has been ELECTRIC ever since coming to Boston in the Mookie Betts trade a few years back, and his filter appears worse than ever.

Please be f–king fair is such a genuine response, too. It’s what everyone in Fenway was thinking, and everyone was fooled at first, including NESN play-by-play man Dave O’Brien.

That’s a Walk Off!

pic.twitter.com/dKEaZY4c75 — UK Red Sox Fans (@UKRedSoxFans) April 19, 2023

The Red Sox walk off but it's painfully awkward pic.twitter.com/nzznwO9LrG — Lorenzo (@wegoticezo) April 19, 2023

Can’t really blame Verdugo for belting out a couple F-Bombs during that interview, either. Guy had to stand there for three minutes just waiting for the call. Sort of dampens the whole walk-off vibe.

Anyway, Dugie’s clearly just one of the boys and one of the very few reasons to watch the Red Sox this year.

Chris Sale punching out 11 last night like it was 2017 again was cool, too.