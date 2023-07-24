Alex Rodriguez Under Fire For ‘Punching A Little Person’ Comment

Videos by OutKick
People just love to rip on Alex Rodriguez.
On Sunday’s edition of ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast, the former MLB star was describing a hitting technique to Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay. But his analogy didn’t sit right with some fans.
“Posture up and [swing] right down, you cannot get in trouble. It’s like you’re punching a little person,” Rodriguez said. “With your right hand, it’s going boom, right there. With that knee down, and now you’re on top of the baseball.”
Of course, A-Rod isn’t actually going around punching little people. And according to my source, former non-professional baseball player Zach Dean, that’s actually a common prompt for hitting coaches.
But that didn’t stop the
“Yet another awful A-Rod blunder trying to be so creative and descriptive,” one fan wrote. “He makes everyone so uncomfortable. Always with the overdone, pre-scripted lines thinking he’s so articulate and cool.”
And the hate just kept coming.
In the words of the wise philosopher Aaron Rodgers: Y’all need to “R-E-L-A-X.”
Trust me, I’m here for the Alex Rodriguez jokes. We can laugh about steroids, his dating history, his oral hygiene lectures or the beef with Derek Jeter all day long.
But skewering the man for this “little people” comment? That’s just silliness.
I mean, hey, at least he didn’t call them midgets.