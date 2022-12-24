Alex Ovechkin Surpasses Gordie Howe, Now NHL’s 2nd All-Time Goal Scorer

Washington Capitals’ Alexander Ovechkin now has the second-most goals in the history of the NHL.

The Capitals’ center tied Gordie Howe with a goal at 1:38 left in the first period before passing him on an empty-netter with 1 minute left in the third period.

A 12-time All-Star, Ovechkin now has 802 career goals putting him 92 behind Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record of 894.

History.



With this goal, Alex Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe for second-most goals in NHL history with No. 801!! 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/H5mvBaswgd — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 24, 2022

The Great 8 continues his climb. 📈



With goal 802, Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) now has the second most goals in NHL history! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/ySJOeb2pek — NHL (@NHL) December 24, 2022

Ovechkin reached the 800-goal mark in his 1,305th career game, which was quicker than Howe, who did it in 1,748 games at the age of 51. The GOAT, Gretzky, did it the fastest at 1,116 games.

Not even halfway through the season yet, Alex has a very good chance of surpassing Gretzky’s record. In 2021 he signed a five-year, $47 million extension that will keep him in Washington through 2026. The NHL season is 82 games and he has scored at least 24 goals every year so far. He already has 22 this season.

Gordie Howe died in 2016 but his son Mark taped a tribute video to congratulate Ovechkin on behalf of the family adding, “Now it’s time to set new goals for #99 [Gretzky].”

OVECHKIN HAS BEEN A SUPPORTER OF VLADIMIR PUTIN

Alex Ovechkin is a native of Russia and has faced criticism for his refusal to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent years.

It’s a shame too because I think that hurts his ability to become an even bigger star here in the States. Of course every hockey fan knows just how unbelievably talented Oli is, but there are also plenty that despise him for being a staunch supporter of Putin.

Earlier this year Ovechkin spoke with reporters towards the beginning of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine. Although he called for an end to “all war,” he never came out against Putin.

“Well, he is my president. But how I said, I am not in politics. I am an athlete and you know, how I said, I hope everything is going to be done soon,” Ovechkin told reporters.

“It’s a hard situation right now for both sides and everything. Everything I hope is going to end. I’m not in control of this situation.”

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin media availability after practice in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/y2gxFpV3CL — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 25, 2022

Regardless, it is definitely a true test of trying to separate politics and sports. Something that is becoming increasingly more difficult to do.

The Capitals defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. They are currently in 5th place in the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division.

WE'RE WITNESSING GR8NESS 🤩



Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) has passed Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL's all-time goals list with goal No. 802!!! pic.twitter.com/M0krkQbvQp — NHL (@NHL) December 24, 2022