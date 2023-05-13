Alex Ovechkin Says He’d Buy Connor McDavid’s Jersey

Videos by OutKick

Alexander Ovechkin said that if he had to buy another player’s jersey he’d be scooping up a No. 97 Edmonton Oilers sweater.

The Washington Capitals captain and soon-to-be leading goal scorer of all-time (it’s going to happen) appeared on a Russian YouTube show. Not a hockey show though. According to Russian Machine Never Breaks, it was a soccer YouTube show called It’s Football, Bro!

On the show, Ovie was asked some pretty good questions including one about what his startling lineup would be for a hypothetical “all-time” team that included himself.

#ALLCAPS Alex Ovechkin was asked during a Russian speaking interview on Youtube to make up a symbolic team of his dreams with himself included.



Evgeni Nabokov

Vyacheslav Fetisov – Andrei Markov

Alex Ovechkin – Sergei Fedorov – Alex Semin pic.twitter.com/xXk8usrCod — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) May 11, 2023

That’s a good one. Although, no disrespect to Nabokov (he was a monster in his Sharks days), I’m putting Vladislav Tretiak, Andrei Vasilevskiy, or “The Bulin Wall”, Nikolai Khabibulin, between the pipes if we’re sticking with the Russian theme.

That alone was a better question than you’ll hear in most English-speaking interviews, and the “Whose jersey would you buy?” question was a good one too.

And his McDavid Answer was solid too.

“Of course, [Connor] McDavid,” Ovechkin said.

That may not be a surprise, as The Great 8 has spoken highly of McJesus before.

“He’s from a different planet,” Ovechkin said at this year’s All-Star Game. “How he plays the game. How he controls the puck. He controls his speed. He’s very fun to watch.

“It’s not one player and one year. He’s consistently doing it. Every year. It’s cool to see. It’s great for us, It’s great for fans, It’s great for the kids.”

Ironically, while Ovechkin said he’d buy a McDavid jersey, he’s the one who has had the league’s top-selling jersey for two years straight.

