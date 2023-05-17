Alec Baldwin Crushed For Tone-Deaf Post After Finishing Film Where He Fatally Shot Woman

Videos by OutKick

Alec Baldwin is taking heat after an incredibly tone-deaf post involving the movie “Rust.”

Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in a tragic accident on the set of the western film. The film’s lead actor was unaware there was live ammo in his pistol, and it’s still not known how a live round ended up in the gun. Baldwin attempted to deny ever pulling the trigger, but the FBI determined he did.

The famous actor was arrested and charged for his role in Hutchins’ death, but the charges were later dropped.

Baldwin posted that “it felt good to shave off” the beard he sported for the film following filming wrapping up, and the reaction was exactly what you’d expect.

The actor was absolutely crushed.

Alec Baldwin dragged for tone-deaf post.

Social media users immediately piled on in ruthless fashion, and many pointed out posting about your beard after a woman was killed isn’t a smart thing.

he deserves to be in jail — Liorenski (@veniceputo) May 16, 2023

is that all he took away from the experience, interesting — 𝐚𝐫𝐢•𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧, 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐨𝐧 (@iconicarisan) May 16, 2023

put this man in jail- — iliyan. (@_corneliadreams) May 16, 2023

A smart studio would've canceled it but here we are https://t.co/YRokWkpkBd — ronnie (@Comicallylnsane) May 17, 2023

He shot and killed a camera op and they still finished this movie?! Whew! Hollywood is DARK https://t.co/joiLGeCm2q — Jemar Top 3.2% NO PPV (@jmar420x) May 17, 2023

he straight up killed a person and still didn't go to jail and instead completed the movie https://t.co/LePmIyEvEP — sadgirl shivcore (@SH0P_GlRL) May 17, 2023

“God it felt good to shave off that beard…”



My brother in Christ you killed a woman https://t.co/ELPogeoIeG — 🌲Conifer Eugenicist🌲 (@The530Bro) May 17, 2023

why is he celebrating didnt he shoot someone on set… https://t.co/ZDIRlxke8I — David 🇸🇰 (@flopet6) May 17, 2023

Saying nothing is sometimes the best option.

Halyna Hutchins’ death was tragic and there’s no doubt it was a complete accident.

However, that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be treated as anything less than serious and somber. Did Baldwin mean to come off as extremely tone-deaf?

Probably not, but posting about shaving after finishing a film where a woman was killed is a really bad look. This movie is simply going to get crushed whenever it’s publicly discussed. The same is true for Baldwin for the foreseeable future.

Alec Baldwin crushed for tone-deaf Instagram post. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic)

He should turn off his social media, stop posting and get his head right. Posting about shaving your beard in this context is just an open invite to get ripped apart.