Alec Baldwin recently dropped a bizarre post about the death of Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins was tragically killed October 21, 2021 on the set of “Rust” when a gun loaded with live ammo held by Alec Baldwin went off. The actor claims he never pulled the trigger, but an FBI report claimed that’s not possible.

For reasons that don’t seem obvious or to make sense, Baldwin posted a photo of Hutchins on the one-year anniversary of her death with the caption, “One year ago today…”

Notably absent from the photo was any apology, explanation or any other words about how the situation happened.

As expected, people on social media took shots at Alec Baldwin’s post, which at best is tone-deaf.

bro there is no way alec baldwin thought it was a good idea to post this pic.twitter.com/yJczajnn2b — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) October 23, 2022

Alec Baldwin reminiscing about his first kill like he's a big game hunter. pic.twitter.com/0HSoBmEC4l — Toastshake (@Toastshake1) October 22, 2022

Alec Baldwin posts that it’s the one year anniversary of his shooting and killing Halyna Hutchins — no remorse, regret or sympathy to her family.



(The sheriff’s investigation is still open and criminal charges have not been decided.) pic.twitter.com/Gwwn2D9UFj — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) October 21, 2022

"One year ago today" is something you'd write about your child's first birthday or a wedding anniversary.



No "rest in peace" or "my thoughts go out to her family." Or best of all keeping his extremely loud mouth shut altogether.



Alec Baldwin is a sick man. #JusticeForHalyna pic.twitter.com/ht0uZEIa2F — Ben Kew 🐶 (@ben_kew) October 22, 2022

While there’s no doubt the death of Halyna Hutchins wasn’t intentional, it doesn’t mean you should commemorate the tragedy in this fashion.

If you’re going to say anything, it should probably be an apology or a lengthy post about how awesome she was as a person.

You know what you definitely shouldn’t do? Just post a photo of her behind a camera with the caption, “One year ago today…”

Alec Baldwin shares strange photo commemorating the death of Halyna Hutchins. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Could Alec Baldwin or anyone else get in trouble?

As of right now, nobody has been charged in connection with Hutchins’s death. However, the door is still open for that to happen, according to Fox News.

A spokesperson for the Office of the First Judicial District Attorney, State of New Mexico told Fox News last week:

On the anniversary of the tragedy on the Rust film set in Santa Fe County, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis remains committed to pursuing justice for the victims, and getting answers for the community. As soon as the District Attorney receives the full report from the Santa Fe County Sheriff, she and her team of professional attorneys and investigators will thoroughly review all the evidence and make a thoughtful decision about whether to bring charges against those involved. No one is above the law and every victim deserves justice.

For the time being, Baldwin would probably be wise to stay off social media. At least then he won’t get dragged for what was a very dumb post.