Alabama’s Bryce Young To Play Vs. Tennessee, ‘Hopefully,’ Nick Saban Says

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is still questionable with a shoulder sprain, but he is not as questionable as he was a week ago.

The No. 3 Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 SEC) plays at No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).

BAMA BACKUP QB JALEN MILROE ENJOYED HIS MOMENT, HOWEVER BRIEF

Young missed Alabama’s 24-20 win over Texas A&M over the weekend after injuring his shoulder at Arkansas on Oct. 1, and the Tide missed him. Backup Jalen Milroe threw for only 111 yards with an interception and fumbled twice in Alabama territory, leading to two Aggies’ touchdowns. And the Tide fell from No. 1 in the Associated Press poll.

“Bryce is getting reevaluated today,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said at his press conference Monday afternoon. “Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to go out and do what he needs to do. We’ll see as the week progresses.”

BRYCE YOUNG WAS ANNOUNCED AS THE STARTER VS. TEXAS A&M

Last week, Saban was unsure if Young could throw. He threw briefly before the Texas A&M game Saturday and dressed out, but was held out as a precaution.

Young won the Heisman Trophy last season after throwing for 4,872 yards and finished No. 7 in the nation in passing efficiency at 167.5 on 366-of-547 passing with 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He is No. 13 in the nation in efficiency this season at 172.5 on 90-of-134 passing for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns with three interceptions.