Alabama Wins SEC Title Outright With Brandon Miller Not At His Best In ‘Football’ Game Against Auburn

No. 2 Alabama found out something it will likely not have to deal with the rest of this season on Wednesday night. It can play well without Brandon Miller.

Miller was not himself as he scored just 17 points on 3-of-12 shooting and turned it over six times as the Crimson Tide found itself behind unranked Auburn, 66-49, with 10 minutes to go at home.

BRANDON MILLER PRE-GAME INTRODUCTION CHANGED

But just in case Miller ever is suspended for his tertiary role in the murder of Jamea Jonae Harris on the Alabama Strip on Jan. 15, Alabama has other players who can take over a game.

Jahvon Quinerly Took Over For Alabama

Senior Jahvon Quinerly, for example, scored a season-high 24 points with six assists and three steals to lead the Tide to a 90-85 win in overtime at Coleman Coliseum.

Auburn’s Chris Moore scores against Alabama in the first half of their game Wednesday night at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

The win clinched the Southeastern Conference title outright for Alabama (26-4, 16-1 SEC). The Tide plays at Texas A&M (22-8, 14-3) to close the regular season at noon Saturday on CBS in a game that could have been for the league title.

Alabama won its second title in three years under coach Nate Oats. Auburn, meanwhile, is in danger of not getting into the NCAA Tournament at 19-11 and 9-8. The Tigers close the regular season against No. 12 Tennessee (22-8, 11-6) at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

TUSCALOOSA, AL – MARCH 1: Wendell Green Jr. #1 of the Auburn Tigers drives to the basket during the first half against Noah Gurley #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum on March 1, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Alabama Coach Nate Oats Grew Emotional

Oats choked up briefly when asked about his emotions when the clock hit zero, considering the last two and a half months since the Harris murder. A week ago Tuesday, testimony in a preliminary hearing connected Miller to the murder. He brought then-teammate Darius Miles’ gun to him at 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. Miles gave it to his friend, Michael Lynn Davis, who police say shot and killed Harris. Miles and Davis remain in jail on capital murder charges, waiting for trial.

NATE OATS AND BRANDON MILLER SHOULD BE SUSPENDED

“Listen, I couldn’t be more proud of this group to be honest with you. Obviously, it is a heartbreaking situation that’s never lost on us,” Oats said, referencing the murder. “But the kids have worked really hard. Winning the SEC’s not an easy thing to do. I mean look at the teams in this league. It’s a great league. I can’t tell you how proud I am of this group this year.”

Quinerly hit 7 of 12 shots and 8 of 9 free throws. He also got away with basically a tackle of Auburn’s Johni Broome under the goal with 7:31 to go and Auburn leading 66-58. Quinerly was not called for a foul, but Broome was and fouled out of the game with 10 points and five rebounds.

Alabama And Auburn Played Like It Was The Iron Bowl

“About three guys kind of tackled him that play,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Yeah, we’re at Alabama. They play football over there in the stadium. We threw the ball. A couple of defensive backs climbed on his back.”

The two teams skirmished a bit after the play, with Quinerly in the middle of it. Alabama players Charles Bediako and Rylan Griffen charged from the bench past the center line. They were ejected.

“You’re getting the March version of Quinerly,” Oats said. “It’s March now. It’s time to really bring it every game.”