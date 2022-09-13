Alabama-Texas Game Does Historical Numbers For FOX, Easily Becomes Most-Watched Game This Year

Last Saturday’s Alabama-Texas showdown did massive numbers for Fox.

And by massive, I mean it was the fourth-most watched college football game in Fox history.

Saturday's @AlabamaFTBL – @TexasFootball matchup averaged 10,595,000 viewers on FOX.



🏈 2022's most-watched college football game across any network.

🏈 @CFBonFOX's 4th most-watched regular season matchup in history.



*Full ratings details to be released shortly. pic.twitter.com/RITWrSNy6m — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 13, 2022

As Keith Jackson would say, “Whoa, Nellie!”

The rematch of the 2010 college football BCS title game averaged over 10.5 million viewers, easily becoming the most-watched game of the season.

The fellas in marketing tell me ‘Bama-Texas is also the fourth-most watched college game in Fox history, behind three Ohio State-Michigan matchups.

Steve Sarkisian and Nick Saban gave the college football world a show when Alabama and Texas went down to the wire last weekend. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Perhaps this is why networks dolled out billions (with a b!) of dollars over the offseason for the rights to college football games, teams and conferences for the next several years.

Luckily, this Alabama-Texas showdown lived up to the hype.

The Crimson Tide squeaked by with a 20-19 win on a last-minute field goal. Bryce Young made an insane play at the end to keep the game alive. Nick Saban went nuts on a couple players after the final whistle when they decided to throw us a little “Horns Down.”

All in all, it was a massive number for a college football game. And it was an excellent start to the season for the sport and Fox.