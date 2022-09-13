Alabama-Texas Game Does Historical Numbers For FOX, Easily Becomes Most-Watched Game This Year

Last Saturday’s Alabama-Texas showdown did massive numbers for Fox.

And by massive, I mean it was the fourth-most watched college football game in Fox history.

Over 10.5 million people watch Alabama-Texas college football game

As Keith Jackson would say, “Whoa, Nellie!”

The rematch of the 2010 college football BCS title game averaged over 10.5 million viewers, easily becoming the most-watched game of the season.

The fellas in marketing tell me ‘Bama-Texas is also the fourth-most watched college game in Fox history, behind three Ohio State-Michigan matchups.

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian wants his players to stay away from the rat poison. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Steve Sarkisian and Nick Saban gave the college football world a show when Alabama and Texas went down to the wire last weekend. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Perhaps this is why networks dolled out billions (with a b!) of dollars over the offseason for the rights to college football games, teams and conferences for the next several years.

Luckily, this Alabama-Texas showdown lived up to the hype. 

The Crimson Tide squeaked by with a 20-19 win on a last-minute field goal. Bryce Young made an insane play at the end to keep the game alive. Nick Saban went nuts on a couple players after the final whistle when they decided to throw us a little “Horns Down.”

Nick Saban Goes Nuts As Alabama Players Show ‘Horns Down’ After Barely Beating Texas

All in all, it was a massive number for a college football game. And it was an excellent start to the season for the sport and Fox.

