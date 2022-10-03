Alabama-Tennessee Potential Top 10 Duel Grabbed By CBS On 3rd Saturday Of October

A potential top 10 matchup between Alabama and Tennessee on Oct. 15 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville was grabbed by CBS on Monday.

No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) hosts Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) at 8 p.m. Saturday on CBS, while No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will be at No. 25 LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) at noon Saturday on ESPN. Should Alabama and Tennessee each win, the game on Oct. 15 would be at least a top eight pairing and could be higher.

NICK SABAN DOES NOT KNOW WHEN BRYCE YOUNG WILL THROW THIS WEEK

The Alabama-Tennessee game will fall on the third Saturday of October, which was its annual spot for decades. The two teams last played on that Saturday in 2019 with the Tide winning, 35-13, on Oct. 19 in Tuscaloosa.

The other SEC games on Oct. 15 will be:

OXFORD, MS – OCTOBER 01: The Ole Miss Rebels celebrate on the sidelines after scoring during the college football game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Ole’ Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss, Noon, ESPN.

Arkansas at Brigham Young, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN.

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network.

LSU at Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN.

Mississippi State at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

This Saturday’s games will be:

No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU, Noon, ESPN.

Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State, Noon, SEC Network.

Missouri at Florida, Noon, ESPNU.

Auburn at No. 2 Georgia, 3:30 p.m., CBS.

No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., SEC Network

South Carolina at No. 13 Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama, 8 p.m., CBS.