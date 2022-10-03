Alabama QB Bryce Young’s Shoulder Injury Is ‘Day-To-Day,’ And He Is Not Throwing Now, Nick Saban Says

Alabama redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Milroe’s starting status is day-to-day, because regular starting quarterback Bryce Young’s shoulder sprain suffered Saturday in the win at Arkansas is day-to-day.

“He’s got a little bit of a shoulder injury (sprain),” Alabama coach Nick Saban said at his weekly press conference Monday. “It’s not a long term-type injury. He’s going to be day-to-day when he can get back to throwing. We’ll just have to evaluate it day-to-day. So, I can’t tell you if that’s going to be today, tomorrow or the next day.”

In the meantime, Milroe will be practicing with the first team.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – OCTOBER 01: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) is tackled by Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders (42) during the college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Arkansas Razorbacks on October 1, 2022, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Milroe replaced Young after the injury in the second quarter and played well, breaking a 77-yard run to set up a touchdown in the fourth quarter after Arkansas had drawn to within 28-23. He completed 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards with a 22-yard touchdown and rushed six times for 91 yards with a 3-yard touchdown.

“I thought he did a good job of managing the game,” Saban said of Milroe.

No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) hosts Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC), which is a 24-point underdog, at 8 p.m. Saturday on CBS.

Young, who won the Heisman Trophy last year, has dealt with this same shoulder sprain in his right throwing arm.

“He’s had these before,” Saban said after the game. “And in a few days, he starts to respond pretty well.”

Saban considered putting him back in the game at Arkansas, but did not.

“I don’t think he had much steam on throwing the ball,” Saban said after the game.

Young completed 7 of 13 passes for 173 yards witn a touchdown and an interception before the injury.

