Alabama Sweats It Out Against Austin Peay In Half-Empty Stadium, Fans Rail Against Bill O’Brien

Alabama fans – a lot of them, at least – took the day off Saturday as the Tide hosted FCS Austin Peay, but they were still out in full force online.
And not in a good way.
After a pretty subpar season (at least by Alabama standards), fans are DONE with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.
The Crimson Tide looked HORRIBLE in the first half in front of the fans that did show up Saturday, leading just 7-0 after a first quarter that also saw the offense get STUFFED on 4th and goal from the Austin-Peay 1.
Shockingly, that pretty much blew the fuse for those who decided to watch the game at home.
Alabama fans skip game and hate Bill O’Brien
Fans were PISSED online, and some simply chose to skip the game altogether.
It wasn’t quite the mass exodus we saw during halftime at College Station, but several photos – both pregame and during the game – showed a pretty sparse Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The Crimson Tide eventually took a 17-0 halftime lead and tacked on another touchdown midway through the third quarter to provide some much needed … cushion.
Probably not what you want to be saying during Austin Peay week, but this obviously isn’t your daddy’s Crimson Tide.
Alabama would go on to win the game, 34-0.