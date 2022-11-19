Alabama Sweats It Out Against Austin Peay In Half-Empty Stadium, Fans Rail Against Bill O’Brien

Alabama fans – a lot of them, at least – took the day off Saturday as the Tide hosted FCS Austin Peay, but they were still out in full force online.

And not in a good way.

After a pretty subpar season (at least by Alabama standards), fans are DONE with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

The Crimson Tide looked HORRIBLE in the first half in front of the fans that did show up Saturday, leading just 7-0 after a first quarter that also saw the offense get STUFFED on 4th and goal from the Austin-Peay 1.

Shockingly, that pretty much blew the fuse for those who decided to watch the game at home.

lol what just happened in Alabama? pic.twitter.com/Xo592jHbsZ — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 19, 2022

It’s so sad that the Bryce Young era will forever be known as the Bill O’Brien era. — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) November 19, 2022

Death

Taxes

Bill O’Brien running routes where all the receivers stop running in short yardage situations — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) November 19, 2022

Ain’t nobody standing in 40 degree weather to watch Bill O’Brien go 3 and out to Austin Peay — Nico (@Nangonish) November 19, 2022

Bill O’Brien is an absolute dumpster fire and Pete Golding is the trash inside. Fire both of them. https://t.co/eaQxLkvaw4 — Lexi Poston 🌹 (@carolinabamalex) November 19, 2022

Bill O’Brien’s face makes me irrationally angry — Courtney McKinney (@CourtAnne1225) November 19, 2022

Alabama fans skip game and hate Bill O’Brien

Fans were PISSED online, and some simply chose to skip the game altogether.

It wasn’t quite the mass exodus we saw during halftime at College Station, but several photos – both pregame and during the game – showed a pretty sparse Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama fans are done with Bill O’Brien after Austin Peay dud.

The Crimson Tide eventually took a 17-0 halftime lead and tacked on another touchdown midway through the third quarter to provide some much needed … cushion.

Probably not what you want to be saying during Austin Peay week, but this obviously isn’t your daddy’s Crimson Tide.

Alabama is the definition of bandwagon fans. If they aren’t winning no one shows up. pic.twitter.com/Qtd65RTOVs — Bob the Builder (@BobBuilder5303) November 19, 2022

Alabama fans really showed up today https://t.co/tfYsbubWQ1 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 19, 2022

Some of us are in here pic.twitter.com/vHX37wEVc9 — Parody Hunter Johnson (@BurnerLJohnson) November 19, 2022

Auburn fans: 3-6? Let’s sell out the stadium.



Alabama fans: 8-2? Screw the team. https://t.co/SroAffbLQG — Scott Lowery 🦚 (@ScottLowery94) November 19, 2022

Alabama would go on to win the game, 34-0.