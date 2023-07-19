Videos by OutKick

NASHVILLE — Nick Saban was not blown away by the quarterback play during Alabama’s spring practice, through the spring game. As a result, he added former Notre Dame signal-caller Tyler Buchner to a quarterback room with Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson through the transfer portal.

There is a lot of speculation about the Crimson Tide’s plan at that position.

Some pundits believe that it is Simpson’s job to lose. Others feel as though Milroe is ready to step up. There is also the opinion that Saban would not have brought Buchner to Tuscaloosa if he was not planning to start him.

Nobody knows what Alabama is going to do. Not even Saban!

The 71-year-old head coach addressed his quarterback room at SEC Media Days on Wednesday and did not provide any clarity. He doesn’t have any clarity himself.

So we have three guys that are competing for that position right now. All of those players are getting better, and it’s important for us that all those players get better. I don’t think anybody has actually separated themselves yet to this with the and I don’t think it’s something that we are trying to rush. — Nick Saban

Saban likened the three-way battle to his childhood.

His grandmother used to bake cakes — specifically, carrot cake, her grandson’s favorite.

Nick Saban likes carrot cake.

(Photos by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

While the cake was baking, Saban used to repeatedly ask if it is ready yet. His grandmother would reply back “no” until it was ready to serve. Otherwise the cake wouldn’t be as tasty.

That same idea applies to the Crimson Tide quarterbacks, kind of.

Grandma Saban used to bake the best cakes in the world, and I used to stand by the oven when I was a kid and say, “When is this cake going to be done? When is this cake going to be done?” She said, “If I don’t let it go through and take it out of the oven too soon, it will turn to mush and it won’t be a really good cake.” So I think we have to sort of let this develop and make sure we let the cake bake until somebody separates themselves and all the players are working hard. They all have a good attitude. They are all competing well. — Nick Saban

Much like Saban’s grandmother’s cakes, the quarterback competition is not done yet. He’s not ready to name a starting quarterback because if he did, it would turn to mush.

Alabama expects its quarterback to “play winning football at that position.” Whomever can distribute the ball with the most consistency and be a leader who has an impact on the other players will earn the starting job.

The only questions are whether that will be Simpson, Buchner or Milroe, and when the cake will be fully baked. Saban did not offer a timeline for his decision.