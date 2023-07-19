Alabama Defensive Back Wins SEC Media Days With Custom Iced-Out Kool-Aid Man Chain

Videos by OutKick

NASHVILLE — Alabama defensive back Ga’Quincy McKinstry does not go by his given legal name. He goes by ‘Kool-Aid.’

Kool-Aid McKinstry is entering his junior season with the Crimson Tide and is slated to start in the secondary for his third-straight year. Not only is he one of the most talented players on the defensive side of the ball, he is also one of the most experienced.

As such, he was in Nashville for Day 3 of SEC Media Days on Wednesday to represent Nick Saban’s Alabama program. McKinstry won the week in terms of drip.

Kool-Aid got his nickname shortly after he was born. His grandmother thought that her grandson’s smile reminded her of the Kool-Aid Man.

The nickname stuck and McKinstry has been known as ‘Kool-Aid’ ever since.

To make it even better, McKinstry began his college football career during the NIL era. He can capitalize off of his (nick)Name, Image and Likeness — and has.

Kool-Aid signed an NIL deal with Kool-Aid as a freshman. It was a no-brainer. The drink mix brand and the Alabama corner switched Twitter accounts for a few days and cross-promoted each other.

Sooooo does this mean I get to shout OH YEAH if I want when I walk into a new room 👀 ?🤔 @koolaid pic.twitter.com/YQJlysjHV5 — Kool-Aid “🎰” McKinstry (@GaQMcK1) August 18, 2021

McKinstry has signed multiple other NIL deals over his two+ years in Tuscaloosa and is making a good chunk of change through his various partnerships. How do we know?

He pulled up iced out to SEC Media Days on Wednesday with a custom chain that featured the Kool-Aid Man holding a ‘G’ for Ga’Quincy and his jersey number, 1. It couldn’t have been cheap!

The Kool-Aid Man means a lot to me, the G that the Kool-Aid Man is holding… it also has my number. All of those things into one represents me. — Kool

The drip was simply unmatched.

Kool-Aid McKinstry at SEC Media Days

Barring unforeseen circumstances, McKinstry will be a first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Will he pull up in the same Kool-Aid chain next April?