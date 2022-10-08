Alabama Open In-Stadium NIL Merch Store, Players To Make Bank

Alabama is taking a major step for players by opening a new retail location inside Bryant-Denny Stadium that sells NIL merchandise.

Bryce Young, Will Anderson, and Dallas Turney should be getting some decent checks thanks to the team’s NIL shop called The Authentic.

The place is incredible. If you’re an Alabama fan, just hand them your wallet the second you step through the door.

The Authentic will sell NIL gear, jerseys, customization, and even game-used and signed memorabilia.

What’s even more incredible is what it means for NIL deals moving forward. The extra money a big-time recruit could make courtesy of a store like this could be a huge draw for the Crimson Tide.

The store was announced over the summer but is making its debut when Alabama hosts Texas A&M. The Authentic is a joint venture between the school and sports retailer Fanatics and is just one part of the long-term partnership.

The store is set to be open to the general public until a few hours before kickoff. At that point, fans will need tickets to access the store.

It probably wouldn’t be surprising to see other schools follow suit. This idea seems like it’ll be a cash cow for both teams and players.

Written by Matt Reigle

Matt is a University of Central Florida graduate and a long-suffering Philadelphia Flyers fan living in Orlando, Florida. He can usually be heard playing guitar, shoe-horning obscure quotes from The Simpsons into conversations, or giving dissertations to captive audiences on why Iron Maiden is the greatest band of all time.

