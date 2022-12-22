Former Alabama Players Pull Off Incredible NFL Accomplishment

Alabama is the first team in college football history to have 70 former players see NFL action in a single season.

This past weekend, former Crimson Tide linebacker Reggie Ragland was on the field for a couple snaps for the Browns against the Ravens. The moment his cleats hit the field, Alabama officially hit 70 former players seeing action in the NFL this season, according to AL.com.

No other college program has ever done the same. To make the accomplishment even more impressive, 3.3% of all NFL players this season are guys who spent time in Tuscaloosa. It just goes to show nobody recruits and develops talent like Nick Saban.

The NFL is loaded with former Alabama players. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Crimson Tide could also push that number as high as 73. A trio of former Alabama players are currently practice squads but could see game action in the closing weeks.

While Alabama has always put a ton of guys in the NFL under Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide have gone to new heights in recent years.

Alabama had 38 former players appear in a game in 2016. Just six years later and that number has increased a staggering 84.2%.

Is Saban the GOAT or is he the GOAT? We all know the answer, and it’s an overwhelming yes.

Alabama has had 70 former players play in the NFL this season. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Nick Saban has also successfully killed the narrative that Alabama doesn’t develop QB talent. Three starting NFL QBs came from Alabama: Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones.

Hurts finished his career at Oklahoma, but he spent the vast majority of his time in college in Tuscaloosa.

Nick Saban is outstanding at developing NFL talent. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Death, taxes and Nick Saban pumping out elite talent. Those are three things you can always count on in life.