Alabama third-string quarterback Ty Simpson may not be thrilled with his spot on the depth chart. The former five-star, No. 3 overall recruit in the Class of 2022 is a freshman with the Crimson Tide and is chomping at the bit to get in the game.

His wishes, however, come at the expense of redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe, who is currently serving as the starter until Bryce Young returns from injury.

Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and solidified QB1, suffered a sprain to his AC joint in his shoulder during a road win over Arkansas two weekends ago. He missed last week against Texas A&M as a result and his status for Saturday is unclear, though he is trending toward playing.

In the meantime, until Young gets back on the field, Milroe is the starter. He is 1-0, but it was not easy.

The Crimson Tide beat the Aggies by four after holding off a final-minute walk-off touchdown. Milroe was good, not great in the win. He went 12-of-19 for 111 yards, three touchdowns and an interception through the air and ran for 83 yards on 17 carries— which was enough to get the job done after a slow start in the first half.

Ty Simpson may not agree that Jalen Milroe is up to the task of starting at Alabama.

Either during or after the win, probably the latter. he liked some tweets that asked whether Nick Saban and his staff should consider putting him in the game.

Uh oh trouble in paradise. Simpson not supporting his teammate Milroe? Hate to see it pic.twitter.com/HzFcLnr7kg — Legends of Lindsey Nelson (@VolCreatures) October 12, 2022

Simpson has since unliked the tweets after getting called-out online. But the internet doesn’t forget.

Now, the Twitter likes may not have been a direct dig at Milroe. Simpson is from Tennessee, and it was a very big deal when he snubbed the Vols for the Tide. He wants a chance at glory against his home-state team in Knoxville this weekend, understandably, and he is a competitor who wants to play. Nothing wrong with that.

But that doesn’t change the optics of his (since-unliked) likes. They called for Alabama to bench Milroe and put him in, and he liked them. It would be better for Simpson to stay in support of the guys in front of him, especially when playing for Saban.