Alabama Security Official Brutally Destroys Fan With Full-Blown Targeting Tackle Following Tennessee Game

I don’t know if it was the emotions of Alabama beating Tennessee, or too much coffee, but one security official brutally tackled a fan rushing the empty field.

Following the win over the Vols on Saturday night, with an empty stadium and folks looking to wrap-up the night, one fan decided take a stroll onto Bryan Denny Stadium field. The young man certainly didn’t look like a harm to anyone left inside, but that didn’t stop one security officer from protecting the field.

But as you can tell in the video, this guy must’ve been thinking about his former playing days, as he sprinted 30-yards to deliver the tackle. I’ve seen some nice form over the years, but this was just straight targeting, that would’ve came with an ejection, if it happened in an actual game.

We lost tonight…but we didn’t lose as bad as this guy pic.twitter.com/DrpRUthsvs — Sam Beard (@_beard11) October 22, 2023

Alabama QB Jale Milroe heads to the locker room to celebrate the win over Tennessee

I don’t know how to feel watching this, besides cringing every time I watch that dude get destroyed. Taking a victory lap around the field most likely turned into jail, whenever he’s discharged from the hospital, because I don’t know how that guy doesn’t have broken bones.

Alabama fans were juiced up following the win over Tennessee, but this fan will be seeing that security officer in his nightmares going forward.