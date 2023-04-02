WATCH: Alabama Baseball Coach Goes Crazy After Being Ejected, Mocks Arkansas Fans On Way Out

Things get pretty intense in college baseball, and Saturday’s Alabama vs. Arkansas game was another example.

After Alabama took the first game of the series in Fayetteville against the Razorbacks, the Tide were looking to win the series on Saturday. Arkansas homered three different times, leading to the 9-6 win at Baum-Walker Stadium.

But it was during the seventh inning where things got heated. Alabama coach Brad Bohannon was ejected from the game after arguing with the home-plate umpire. Not only did Bohannon give Mark Winters a piece of his mind, he also felt the need to have fun with Arkansas fans.

As you can tell by the video, Brad Bohannon felt the need to have a therapy session with the umpire. But, his exit to the locker room set Razorback fans off in excitement, giving it right back to the Alabama coach.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn also let the home-plate umpire have it on Saturday, coming out of the dugout in the seventh inning.

We’re only getting started with the SEC baseball season, with multiple teams battling for a chance to play in Omaha at the College World Series. Buckle up, things are getting crazy.

