Alabama Band Dumps Salt In Auburn’s Wound While Angry Tigers Fan Wallows In March Sadness

Alabama basketball is still dancing after the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, Auburn is not. The two in-state foes landed in the same region, but only one advanced.

Despite their differences, the Tigers and Crimson Tide united under one roof (at least to some extent) in Birmingham over the weekend. Even Charles Barkley was rooting for his alma mater’s rival squad.

Although the two sides mostly got along to begin March Madness, that didn’t stop Alabama fans from taking joy in their team’s success and in Auburn’s failures. The pairing also made for some incredibly awkward timing on Saturday afternoon into the evening.

The Tigers played their Second Round matchup against No. 1-seed Houston right before the Crimson Tide played their Second Round matchup against No. 8-seed Maryland. As a result, while Bruce Pearl’s team was making its way off of the court following a demoralizing 17-point loss, Nate Oats’ team was taking the court.

Video from that exact moment paints a very depressing scene for Auburn. The players were trying to keep their heads held high while walking into the tunnel, some of them for the last time, after getting eliminated from The Big Dance.

Meanwhile, the Alabama pep band was welcoming its players onto the court elsewhere in the stadium. The band, intentionally or not, was blaring the school’s fight song as its rivals sulked its way off.

anyway here’s auburn leaving to the sound of alabama’s fight song after losing. pic.twitter.com/e0vrexhaGv — lacey cencula (@dddrop_the_lace) March 19, 2023

If losing in the NCAA Tournament wasn’t bad enough, the Tigers had to listen to their biggest rival’s fight song after losing to them twice in the regular season. Oof.

And then there was this guy— an Auburn fan who stuck around to watch Alabama. When the Crimson Tide won, he immediately expressed his displeasure toward his rival school. It was a sad scene.

Nobody asked you to stay and watch us win pic.twitter.com/62NOvXYguH — Evan Knight (@evanknight_) March 19, 2023

As great as upset wins can be in the NCAA Tournament, sometimes the greatest, funniest, moments come from a loss. In this case, it was the Iron Bowl rivalry that led to March Sadness in the best way.