Al Michaels Vows Not To Sell NFL Fans On Crappy Games

If you thought Al Michaels sounded miserable calling Thursday Night Football games last year, you were spot on.

The 78-year-old firecracker of a broadcaster told Pat McAfee Friday he essentially gave up trying to make chicken salad out of chicken sh*t.

My words — not Al’s. Although I’m not far off!

“It’s just a matter of, a lot of the games we had weren’t very good,” he said. “So if I didn’t sound excited…If I sounded too excited, people would go, ‘Oh, he’s just trying to sell this crap.’ No! Can’t do that and I won’t do that. I think that’s been my M.O. for almost four decades now.”

"I feel like I've had a great feel for the game since I was six years old..



I think I can always feel what the fan feels and I'm always trying to reflect that"



Al Michaels #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/adtSEjB8uh — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 19, 2023

Al Michaels deserved an Emmy last year

That’s #MyAnnouncer. Al Michaels stopped giving a you-know-what long ago, and it showed throughout last season’s terrible slate of games.

At one point, poor Al and Kirk Herbstreit had to sit through like six straight quarters without a touchdown. You also had the terrible Eagles-Texans game along with Falcons-Panthers, Zach Wilson vs. the Jags and Commanders-Bears.

Brutal.

“I’m not going to oversell a game to you. That’s wrong,” Michaels continued. “I can’t come on the air yelling, hollering, and screaming. Where do you go from there? And people expect me to be in rhythm with the game.

“I’ve had a lot of talks with Jim Nantz and Joe Buck and my brother about this too. Where is the game? I’ve always said, in a way, the game is a melody and you provide the lyrics. And if the lyrics don’t match the melody, it sounds cacophonous.”

Luckily. Al and Kirk shouldn’t have to melt away in the booth this fall. The NFL did Amazon Prime a solid with a much better slate, including plenty of Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Tua, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.

And if that somehow fails, poor Al should just go ahead and call it a career. No need to sit through last year again.