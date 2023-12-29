Al Michaels Roasts Houston Astros During TV Broadcast

Videos by OutKick

NFL broadcaster Al Michaels went after the Houston Astros on Thursday Night Football for their 2017 cheating scandal. As everyone always should, forever.

Michaels, perhaps bored during a typically awful Thursday night matchup, this time between the Cleveland Browns and the corpse of the New York Jets, took the opportunity presented to him to roast the Astros in the second quarter of a 27-7 game.

Referencing the Astros’ preferred method of communicating their stolen signals, Michaels mentioned the Cleveland crowd making noise. “Somebody’s pounding on that trash can,” he said. “I think the Astros must be in town.”

Got him.



PASADENA, Calif. – Play-by-Play announcer for ‘Sunday Night Football’ & Super Bowl LII, Al Michaels speaks onstage during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington on January 9, 2018. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Al Michaels Having Fun With Terrible Matchups

You can’t blame Michaels for enjoying himself during another extremely weak Thursday night game.



And going after the Astros for their cheating scandal is one of our country’s most cherished traditions. For good reason. You can’t cheat your way to a World Series and expect to live it down. Especially after the players involved avoided punishment and never really apologized.

Michaels, mercifully for him, will no longer be tortured by the endless slog of Thursday Night Football. Though his removal from the playoff broadcasting schedule is a bit of a surprise.

Maybe MLB can step in and put him on an Astros broadcast.