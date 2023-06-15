President Biden Snubs WNBA Team’s Championship Win, Pisses Off All-Star Player: ‘Where’s Our Recognition?’

Videos by OutKick

President Joe Biden congratulated the Vegas Golden Knights on their Stanley Cup win and managed to piss off the Las Vegas Aces simultaneously.

The oblivious Commander-in-Chief put out a tweet on his POTUS Twitter account, congratulating the Golden Knights for winning “[t]he first major professional franchise in such a proud American city.”

Biden Doesn’t Take WNBA Seriously, A’Ja Wilson Ticked Off

Biden snubbed the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, who won a championship for the City of Sin in 2022.

Biden tweeted on Wednesday: “Congrats to the Vegas Golden Knights on their first Stanley Cup in just their sixth season. The first major professional franchise in such a proud American city. Today, the team and entire community are champions.”

To make matters worse, Biden has yet to invite the Aces to the White House for their championship win.

Aces All-Star A’Ja Wilson called out Biden’s lack of recognition for the woman’s team after he congratulated the Golden Knights.

Biden’s met with WNBA champs before, such as the 2021 Seattle Storm, but somehow keeps forgetting to invite the Aces.

“Twitter not letting me quote tweet POTUS tweet but …BFFR, when is our White House visit cause …” Wilson tweeted.

Despite the WNBA’s low viewership, the Left has long considered the women’s league equal to men’s professional basketball … so it would make sense to credit the Aces as Vegas’ first championship team, right?

It truly is a mystery why Biden is giving the Aces a cold shoulder.

The Aces defeated the Connecticut Suns in four games (3-1) in the Finals last season.

Angel Reese and the LSU women’s basketball were invited to the White House before the Aces.

Heck, even the losing Iowa team got an invite from a posturing Jill Biden.

It’s safe to say A’Ja Wilson and Aces fans have a legitimate beef with old Joe.

C’mon man!