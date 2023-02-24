Family Man: AJ McCarron Shares Awesome Reason Why He Chose To Play In The XFL Instead Of Being An NFL Backup

Videos by OutKick

After spending six seasons in the NFL as a regular backup quarterback for four different franchises, AJ McCarron stepped away from the field during the 2022 season. After recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in April 2021, the former Alabama star has gotten back to playing in 2023, but for the St. Lous Battlehwawks of the XFL.

McCarron could likely be on an NFL roster or at the very least a team’s practice squad, but neither of those opportunities would give him an opportunity to play meaningful snaps in front of his three young sons.

That’s all the 32-year-old is after these days, making memories and showing his three kids that dad can play some football.

“My 6-year-old loves watching tape of me on YouTube. That’s a big reason I chose to return this way,” McCarron told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I probably could’ve tried to come back with an NFL team and had a chance to probably made bigger money, but no one knows what the future holds. I’m enjoying this and it’s a great way to create some memories for me and my boys.”

McCarron is two starts into his XFL career and is 2-for-2 in making memories for his family.

After leading the Battlehawks on a late game-winning drive in Week 1 against the San Antonio Brahmas, McCarron got emotional during his postgame interview as his sons greeted him with high fives and hugs.

This is what the XFL is all about.



Always cuts deeper when we can identify our “why” we do what we do.



Incredible come from behind win from the @XFLBattlehawks led by QB @10AJMcCarron.



Beautiful moment brother.

Hug ‘em tight – they’re our “why” #XFL #Week1 @espn pic.twitter.com/76FkWY0DO6 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 22, 2023

McCarron and the Battlehawks kept things rolling on Thursday night as well.

Trailing the Seattle Sea Dragons 18-17 with just over a minute left in regulation, McCarron was able to lead St. Louis down the field and set up a game-winning field goal for his team.

It’s safe to say that McCarron is enjoying every minute of being back out on the field and creating some unforgettable memories for his kids.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris