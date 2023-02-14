AJ Brown Knew Eagles Were Going To Lose Super Bowl After One Specific Play In 3rd Quarter

Videos by OutKick

While the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs were tied in the Super Bowl up until the final eight seconds of the game, Eagles’ wide receiver AJ Brown knew his team was set to lose well before the Chiefs’ game-winning field goal.

In fact, Brown was convinced the Eagles were going to lose during the third quarter.

After putting together a lengthy drive late in the third quarter, the Eagles kicked a field goal to extend their lead to 27-21 with 1:45 left in the quarter.

Brown knew that the Chiefs holding his team to a field goal changed the dynamic of the game.

“I knew we were going to lose,” Brown told reporters on Tuesday.

Brown wasn’t wrong, as less than three minutes later the Chiefs drove down the field and scored a touchdown to go up 28-27.

While the two teams were tied at 35-35 late in the game, Kansas City was able to come out on top, and it’s clear that Brown looks back at that one third quarter drive as the difference maker in the contest. Not being able to punch it into the end zone gave Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs all the belief they needed.

Brown certainly did all he could to help Philadelphia on Sunday. The Ole Miss product had a big night with six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.

