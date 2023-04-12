Air Jordans From Michael Jordan’s Final Season Break Record, Sell For Over $2 Million

Videos by OutKick

It pays to be the GOAT.

A famed pair of Air Jordans worn by NBA legend Michael Jordan in his final season for the Chicago Bulls broke the record for priciest pair of collectible sneakers sold.

According to Sotheby’s, MJ’s Air Jordan 13s, worn during the 1998 NBA Finals Game 2, officially sold for $2.2 million.

No matter how much time has passed, the Air Jordan sneakers dynasty continues to rise in worth.

Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 Air Jordan 13s from ‘The Last Dance’ season. (Credit: Sotheby’s)

As reported on OutKick, Sotheby’s originally estimated pricing for the Air Jordans at $4 million.

Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during a game played on May 23, 1998 at the Market Square Arena (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Pop Culture Loves Air Jordans

Sotheby’s Head of Modern Collectibles Brahm Wachter released a statement on the record-breaking pair.

“Today’s record-breaking result further proves that the demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia continues to outperform and transcend all expectations,” said Wachter.

He added, “Sotheby’s is extremely proud to hold the world record for most valuable game-worn sports memorabilia at auction and the most valuable sneakers ever sold, both of which — to no surprise — are directly tied to the global icon, Michael Jordan.”

Jordan’s memorable 1998 championship run, during which the shoes were worn, was documented in the pandemic-era hit, “The Last Dance.”

A worn jersey from Jordan’s ’98 Finals sold for $10.1 million in 2022.

The previous record holder for the priciest MJ sneakers was an autographed pair of Nike Air Ships, which sold for $1.472 million. Jordan wore the Ships during his rookie season.

A record-breaking day. Michael Jordan's iconic 1998 NBA Finals 'The Last Dance' jersey has sold for $10.1 million, setting records for a basketball jersey, any game-worn sports memorabilia, and most valuable #MichaelJordan item ever sold at auction. pic.twitter.com/7t8G98N5pW — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) September 15, 2022

The Nike- Michael Jordan shoe empire continues to have legs. The Ben Affleck-directed theatrical release “Air” opened to $20.2 million at the box office this Easter weekend. “Air” focuses on the genesis of the Air Jordan brand, showcasing Nike exec Sonny Vaccaro’s journey to recruit Jordan.