Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance’ Sneakers Should Set Auction Record

Game-worn Michael Jordan memorabilia has a habit of smashing records. And a pair of his sneakers look they’re going to continue that trend.

The notable sneakers are a pair of Air Jordan 13s that Jordan wore during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals. That season was featured in the documentary series The Last Dance. Just something that gives them an extra dose of notoriety.

That is probably why Sotheby’s — the auction house handling the sneakers — is pretty confident they’ll obliterate the record for sneakers sold at auction. They expect them to rake in an estimated $2 million to $4 million.

If you’re wondering what the previous record holder is, that would be a pair of Jordan-worn Nike Air Ships. That particular pair are the earliest known pair that Jordan threw on for a regular season game. Sotheby’s sold them for a cool 41.472 million back in 2021.

According to a Sotheby’s press release, the Air Jordan 13s hitting the auction block are the only authenticated and photo-matched pair that Jordan wore in any of his 6 NBA Finals appearances.

How did they make their way off of Jordan’s size 13 feet and over to Sotheby’s? Well, their first stop was to the ball boy who looked after the visitor’s locker room in Utah. Apparently, that was Jordan’s move to thank the ball boy with autographed sneakers.

Sotheby’s is about to auction off a pair of what should be a record-breaking pair of sneakers. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Sneakers Are Headlining A Two-Part Auction Event

The one-of-a-kind pair of autographed kicks is headlining a two-part memorabilia sale called Victoriam.

What’s the big item for Part II? It’s a Chicago Bulls varsity jacket autographed by the entire 2022–23 roster.

So, yes, the sneakers are the big ticket item overall.

Jordan memorabilia has been in the news a lot recently, Just last September, MJ’s jersey from the same NBA Finals sold for a jaw-dropping $10 million. Sotheby’s auctioned off that one too, and it set a few records in the process.

A record-breaking day. Michael Jordan's iconic 1998 NBA Finals 'The Last Dance' jersey has sold for $10.1 million, setting records for a basketball jersey, any game-worn sports memorabilia, and most valuable #MichaelJordan item ever sold at auction. pic.twitter.com/7t8G98N5pW — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) September 15, 2022

“Michael Jordan game-worn sports memorabilia has proven time-and-time again to be the most elite and coveted items on the market. However, items from his ‘Last Dance’ season are of a greater scale and magnitude as seen with our record-breaking sale of his Game 1 jersey in 2022,” Sotheby’s Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables Brahn Wachter said.

“Worn in his final year with the Bulls, the iconic Air Jordans coming to auction this April will be sure to excite the collector community and sports fans in this most important Jordan Year.”

If you happen to have the money lying around, open bidding on the sneakers is happening from April 3 through 11.

