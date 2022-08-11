Aidan Hutchinson’s Mom Reacts To ‘Billie Jean’ Performance

Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson went viral earlier this week when HBO’s “Hard Knocks” showed the defensive end singing and dancing to the Michael Jackson classic Billie Jean.

#Lions rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson got the entire team singing Billie Jean. This is incredible. pic.twitter.com/GjPl9zW4m7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 10, 2022

Admittedly, the dude’s got rhythm – though his pipes could use a lesson or two.

Those moves were apparently honed in competitive dance at the urging of his mother, Melissa, who said as much on her Instagram on Thursday.

“When i was pregnant for the 3rd time, I remember thinking if it was a boy, would I know how to raise a boy? WHAT would i do with a boy?!,” Mama Hutchinson captioned a photo of her and 22-year-old Aidan.

Melissa then added, “He’ll even let you put him in competitive dance to save his rookie ass at NFL training camp in the future. He might even sing Billie Jean.

“God knew exactly what boy to send me.”

That boy is apparently limited the singing and dancing to the locker room and meeting room. When he hits the field, it’s been all business.

“He’s not coming in here being loud and talking a bunch of trash or doing anything like that,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said earlier this month, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He knows he’s got to earn his right.”

Campbell added: “(Hutchinson) goes out there and he just works his ass off in practice, and then in meetings he keeps his mouth shut until he’s asked a question, and so that’s exactly what you want in a rookie, he’s going to earn their respect.”

That has to be music to the ears of Lions fans who after years of losing, wanna be startin’ somethin’.

