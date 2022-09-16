Aggies’ Max Johnson Will Start At QB Saturday Vs. Miami As Haynes King Is Benched

As expected by many, reeling Texas A&M will have a new starting quarterback on Saturday when the No. 24 Aggies (1-1) host No. 13 Miami (2-0) at 9 p.m. eastern on ESPN.

Junior Max Johnson, who started 12 games last season at LSU, will start in place of sophomore Haynes King. The offense struggled mightily under his leadership the last two weeks, particularly in Texas A&M’s 17-14 loss to 18-point underdog Appalachian State on Saturday.

PANIC STATION? AGGIES NATION STRUGGLING WITH UPSET LOSS TO APP STATE

The Battalion, a student paper in College Station, Texas, broke the story with unidentified sources on Thursday night. Following that, TexAgs.com confirmed Johnson as the starter as did the Houston Chronicle. Coach Jimbo Fisher has not commented on the depth chart change, though he hinted at it during his press conference after the game Saturday.

“Possibly,” he said when asked, “Do you give another quarterback a shot?”

“We’ll evaluate everything,” Fisher said.

Haynes King (13) of the Texas A&M Aggies warms up before playing the Colorado Buffaloes at Empower Field At Mile High on September 11, 2021, in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Haynes King played his way out

King, who beat out Zach Calzada for the starting job last season before breaking his leg in game two and missing the rest of the season, completed 13 of 20 passes for 97 yards against Appalachian State and lost a fumble deep in his territory that set up a Mountaineer touchdown.

Calzada started the rest of the 2021 season and directed the Aggies to an upset of No. 1 Alabama, but he transferred to Auburn after the season.

DO THOSE TEXAS A&M NIL DEALS COME WITH A MONEY BACK GUARANTEE?

On the 2022 season, King is No. 8 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 49 nationally in efficiency at 152.2 on 33-of-51 passing for 461 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. He threw both picks in the opening, 31-0 win over Sam Houston State.

THE DAY ALABAMA-TUSCALOOSA COULDN’T HANDLE LOUISIANA-MONROE

Max Johnson gets his shot to run the show

Johnson completed 3 of 4 passes for 23 yards with an 11-yard run in the opener against Sam Houston State. In 2021, Johnson finished eighth in the SEC and No. 54 in the nation in efficiency at 144.4 on 225-of-373 passing for 2,815 yards with 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. That was behind a weak LSU offensive line, which allowed Johnson to be sacked 33 times.

A son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, Max Johnson possesses very good running ability, which is why he won the starting job at LSU in 2021. He was in the process of beating out 2020 starter Myles Brennan for that reason before Brennan broke his arm just before the 2021 opener and was lost for the season.

SEC SIX-PACK PREVIEW

Johnson replaced TJ Finley as LSU’s starter in 2020 as a freshman for the last two games of the season and played spectacularly. He completed 21 of 36 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 18 times for 52 yards in a 37-34 upset at No. 6 Florida. He became the first LSU quarterback to throw three TDs in a game at The Swamp.

The next week against Ole Miss, Johnson completed 27 of 51 passes for 435 yards and another TD in a 53-48 win. Finley transferred to Auburn before the 2021 season and has started this season.

Johnson transferred out of LSU after last season, joining his younger brother – tight end Jake Johnson, who is a true freshman with the 2022 Aggies.